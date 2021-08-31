Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $6.32 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 97.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

