Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $6.49 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

