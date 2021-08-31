Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $7.69 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,224,000 after acquiring an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.