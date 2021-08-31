Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.86 and a 200 day moving average of $331.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $382.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.