Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOYA stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

