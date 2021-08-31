Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,806 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

