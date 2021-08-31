Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.