Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 286,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after buying an additional 1,238,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

