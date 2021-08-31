Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 38,300 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Nordson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.