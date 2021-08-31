Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 93,900 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

