Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 95,722 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

