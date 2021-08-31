Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $5.54 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Guidewire Software by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.