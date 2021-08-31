Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $5.67 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $61.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

