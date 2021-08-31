Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $7.08 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.