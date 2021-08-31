Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $7.52 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

FNV opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

