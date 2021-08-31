Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 437,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,940,000 after buying an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

