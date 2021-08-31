Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $2,629,955. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

