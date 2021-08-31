Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Loews as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Loews by 475.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loews by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,094 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

