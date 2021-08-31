Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

