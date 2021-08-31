Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,631 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $475,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 66.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.85.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

