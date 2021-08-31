Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.69. 10,869,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,491,659. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

