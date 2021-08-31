Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Moderna stock opened at $370.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

