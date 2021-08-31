ModiHost Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,347.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $166,454.80 and $30,347.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.