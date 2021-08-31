ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of ModivCare worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.