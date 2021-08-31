Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.71 and a 200 day moving average of $259.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

