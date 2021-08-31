Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $296.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

