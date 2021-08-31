monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $382.98

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.98, but opened at $394.27. monday.com shares last traded at $389.50, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

