Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,260.47

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,260.47 ($42.60) and traded as low as GBX 2,003 ($26.17). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 2,030 ($26.52), with a volume of 678,518 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,983.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,260.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.