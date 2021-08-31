Monero Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,682.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $25,682.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

