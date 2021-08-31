MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 148.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,314,785 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

