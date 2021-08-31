Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amarin accounts for 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Amarin worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

AMRN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

