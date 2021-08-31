Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $735.72. 20,461,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.67. The firm has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

