Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. 6,030,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day moving average is $384.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

