Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $552.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $552.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $502.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $504.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.00% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,312,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

