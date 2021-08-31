MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.41.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

