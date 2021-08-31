Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.26. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLUE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

