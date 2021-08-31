Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,595.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,595 ($33.90) and last traded at GBX 2,585 ($33.77), with a volume of 17367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,580 ($33.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,093.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

