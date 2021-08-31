Morgan Stanley Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $114.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.
NYSE:CVS opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
