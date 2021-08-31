Morgan Stanley Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $114.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

