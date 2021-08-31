Morgan Stanley Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $141.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

