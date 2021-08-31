Morgan Stanley Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

