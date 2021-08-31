Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

