Morgan Stanley Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $25.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

