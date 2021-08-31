Morgan Stanley Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $16.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,396 shares of company stock worth $2,934,779. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

