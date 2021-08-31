Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 144.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 431,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

