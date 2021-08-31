Morgan Stanley Sells 15,720 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of FARO Technologies worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 326.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 70,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 112.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.