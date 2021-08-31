Morgan Stanley Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $60.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

NYSE:OSH opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 925,132 shares of company stock worth $52,590,856 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

