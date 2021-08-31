Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Down 2%

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.22. Approximately 37,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 78,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company has a market cap of C$398.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

