Morguard (TSE:MRC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$134.00 and last traded at C$134.00. 1,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -42.27.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

