MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,770.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $$51.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79.
MorphoSys Company Profile
