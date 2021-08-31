MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,770.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $$51.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.