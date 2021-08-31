Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Mortice (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

